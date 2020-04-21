Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman Law Firm gives back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local attorneys are feeding our appetite for good news and community service.

Tuesday, Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers donated $100,000 to area food banks to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman is a regional personal injury law firm with an office in El Paso, and one of the reasons we wanted to make this donation for El Paso is because a lot of people in El Paso have put their faith in us over the years,” says Noe Valles of the law firm.

“We represent them with injury matters, and now with the things going on with COVID-19. A lot of people are not able to work, some people need assistance with food, and so we thought this would be a good way to help give back to the community.”

The sum includes donations made to food banks throughout Texas and areas of New Mexico. Locally, the attorneys contributed $20,000 to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank and $10,000 to Roadrunner Food Bank in Las Cruces.

“During this challenging time, the food bank serves a vital role in helping our community,” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Goodell tells KTSM that every dollar raised provides seven meals, meaning the $20,000 donated by Glasheen, Valles and Inderman will go a long way.

“This donation is such a wonderful gift that will allow us to provide an additional 140,000 meals. This will make a tremendous difference,” she says.

Additional donations include $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank in Odessa; $20,000 to South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock; $10,000 to Roadrunner Food Bank (Albuquerque); and $20,000 to the Jemez Pueblo in New Mexico.

“The best thing is being able to help the people who truly need the help. It makes us feel good to be in a position to be able to help people in a time of need,” said Valles.

“It’s a big change from the people who need help now versus pre-COVID — the numbers are just astronomical.”

The numbers are astronomical.

According to Goodell, the food bank is providing tractor trailer loads of food every week — 2.5 millions pounds, in fact.

Prior to the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that 20 percent of people in El Paso were living in poverty.

Poverty levels are expected to rise as the economy continues to plummet. As of last week, more than 22 million Americans applied for unemployment due to COVID-19.

“Given those dynamics, we are doing everything in our power to get more food into this community,” says Goodell.

Donations are used to bring in foods like frozen meat, dairy, and fresh produce from food-producing regions of the country.

Right now, more than 100 members of the National Guard are helping Goodell and her team of staff and volunteers pack and distribute boxes of food to people in need. Once the National Guard leaves El Paso, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will need all the volunteers as are able.

To become a volunteer, Goodell invites people to visit elpasoansfightinghunger.com to begin the process.

“Unfortunately with the unemployment numbers we’re seeing, we think recovery from the COVID-19 virus is going to be extended so we’re going to need volunteers for the long haul.”