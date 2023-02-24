EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Hunt School of Dental Medicine and Texas Tech Dental Oral Health presented the “Give Kids a Smile” event to local elementary school children Friday.

The event aimed to promote oral health, preventative care, and providing free dental care access. Sixty children from Zavala Elementary School participated in the event and received basic dental services from student providers under the supervision of faculty.

Other fun activities included face painting, balloon animals, among other activities that children enjoyed throughout the event.