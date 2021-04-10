Girl seriously injured after Northeast shooting on Saturday morning

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A girl was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after a shooting in Northeast El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, the shooting happened at a residence at the 5200 block of Kodiak Avenue in the Northeast.

Police did not indicate the girl’s age, the time of the shooting nor what led to it. CAP detectives are investigating the incident.

This article will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

