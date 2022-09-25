EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After visiting and speaking with the migrants that arrived in Downtown El Paso and asking them what they need, Girl Scout 50021 troop leader Natiorka Lynch, based in Horizon City, felt like her and her troop could provide them with necessities. According to her, after brainstorming with the girls, it was their idea to create toiletry bags to give out to those who were on the streets.

After fundraising to get all of the items, the girls put all of the items together into a bag for the migrants to use. Items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, sanitizing products and other hygiene products were put into the toiletry bags. Even though the packages may be temporary, Lynch wants to help even if it’s temporary because she wants people to remember that the migrants are humans first.

“Its because were all human beings. Any of us can be in a situation that we’ve probably have been wanting help or needing help and a lot of times a lot of people don’t like to ask for help. These migrants are not even asking for help. They’re just there coming through our country and just looking for a better life and we’re just trying to help them out.”

Being able to show her troop that the migrants that are coming into El Paso are not someone be afraid of was special for Lynch and her troop. A couple of the girls who created and gave the packages to the migrants said that it was very eye-opening for them and that they were grateful that they were able to help even in the smallest of ways.

“It makes me feel satisfied that they have something to take care of themselves with,” said Amara with Troop 50021

“Before I went, I didn’t know about anything and after I went, I felt happy about being kind to people,” said Luminara with Troop 50021

Troop 50021 will be fundraising again to provide more items for the migrants in future drop-offs. They will have boxes placed at Amber’s Coffee, as well as two fire stations in Horizon City, one on Horizon Boulevard and the other on Paseo del Este Boulevard. There will also be boxes at both Starbucks location in Horizon for people to go and drop off items.

If you are unable to drop off physical items, you can donate on the troops GoFundMe page.

