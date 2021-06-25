Gila National Forest reminding visitors to pick up after themselves

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) -New Mexico’s mountains, trails, parks, and back roads continue to be inundated with an unprecedent number of visitors with some visitors not picking up after themselves.

Unfortunately, the crowds have damaged natural resources in a variety of ways. Garbage is being left behind and stacked next to already overflowing dumpsters and consideration for other visitors is not being adhered to.

“We’d like to encourage folks to review and refresh themselves with the Leave No Trace principles,” said Adam Mendonca, Gila National Forest Supervisor. “Please recreate responsibly, pack it in—pack it out, stay on the trail, plan ahead, arrive early and have a “Plan B” for camping options.”

Before you head out on your 4th of July adventure, show that you care and check out these tips:

Know before you go: Plan ahead, arrive early, be prepared, and have a “Plan B” for camping options.

When hiking with your dog be sure to “scoop the poop” and carry it out. Don’t leave poop bags on the trail.

Be “Bear Aware” when camping. Don’t leave food out when you’re not at camp. Lock food in vehicles, out of view or in bear proof containers; keep a clean camp; never take food into your tent.

When camping in the backcountry camp well away from water, don’t build fire rings, be bear aware, pack it in—pack it out.

Never leave a campfire unattended. The Gila National Forest is currently in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

