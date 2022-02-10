EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For those planning to get their special someone chocolate for Valentine’s Day this year, it may be a little bit harder to get.

Over at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso, they have been preparing for the holiday rush since early December to make sure they have everything they need so that they can provide the products they want for the customers.

Officials share that this year was especially difficult because it was harder to get their hands on the most important ingredient: chocolate. Manager Penelope Fourzan says they have been unable to have some products because the of the shortage.

“For regular chocolate like milk chocolate there is a shortage because corporate doesn’t have enough people and they don’t have enough people for shipment and process and stuff like that.”

Because of the shortage and the spike of other wholesale prices, Fourzan and Rocky Mountain were forced to raise their own prices

“Unfortunately yes it’s about maybe a dollar from like 75 cents to a dollar more.”

There is hope for everyone as, despite the shortage, the shop was able to get everything they need for valentines day. So even the last minute cupids out there, who might have to spend more, but it will still be a Happy Valentine’s Day.

