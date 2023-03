EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Daylight Saving Time is starting up again Sunday, March 12th.

This means that at 2 a.m. this Sunday, clocks will “spring” forward to 3 a.m., making us lose one hour of sleep.

The only good news to this is we gain an extra hour of daylight in the evening hours.

Get ready!

