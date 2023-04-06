EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Academy Sports and Outdoors are collaborating with Whataburger on their second clothing collection, Magellan Outdoors x Whataburger.

Whataburger says the new collection launched on Thursday, April 6 and will feature a lineup of shirts, shorts, caps, socks, drinkware, coolers, bikes and outdoor games featuring new and limited-edition Whataburger designs.

The collection will be available at Academy stores in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee or Whataburger’s online store.

Celebrating the launch of the collection, five winners will get exclusive gear and two of those winners will receive free Whataburger for a year. If you’re interested, you can click on this link academy.com/shop-whataburger. and scroll down to apply for free.

The companies also say that all customers who shop at Academy stores between Thursday, April 6, to Friday, April 14 will have the ability to scan a QR code and receive a free Whataburger menu item.

All customers who dine at Whataburger between Thursday, April 6, to Friday, April 14 will receive a special discount for the new collection, according to both companies.