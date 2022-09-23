EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month.

This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and boosters will be offered at the Walmart located at 5631 Dyer street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Sep. 25, vaccines and boosters will be offered at the Walmart located at 10737 Gateway Blvd. from 2 p.m. to 5 pm.

