EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and the EPFD will be offering free flu vaccines to individuals of 6 months of age and older.

The event will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Sep. 13, at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The drive-thru vaccine event will be free of charge for El Paso residents. No appointment or insurance is needed. Individuals who receive the flu-shot will be eligible to win a free prize.

The “Be PowerFlu” prevention campaign is meant to reduce the number of flu cases and prevent serious flu-related illness during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Reducing the number of flu cases will also reduce the number of flu-related hospitalizations, which in turn will help keep hospital rooms available for those being treated for COVID-19 infections and other serious illnesses.

For more information about the flu vaccine, visit Be Powerflu. For more information about COVID-19, visit City of El Paso COVID-19 Information | El Paso Strong (epstrong.org).

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.