Get a free flu shot Saturday at the El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As part of its Be POWERflu Prevention Campaign, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health and Fire Department, along with partnering agencies, are offering drive-thru flu vaccines to those 6 months and older at the El Paso Zoo.

The drive-thru site at the Zoo will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and is free of charge for members of the community with no appointment or insurance needed. All who attend and get a flu shot will receive a free face mask, Be POWERflu Sticker and are eligible to win a free prize. Estela Casas with “Stand with Estela” will provide 100 free mammogram vouchers.

The “Be POWERflu” prevention campaign is meant to reduce the number of flu cases and to prevent serious related illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone older than 6 months receive a flu shot every year.

Reducing the number of flu cases will also reduce the number of flu-related hospitalizations, which in turn will help keep hospital rooms available for those being treated for COVID-19 infections and other serious illnesses.

