EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – FOR THE RECORD: A previous version of this story credited the pay raise to Ysleta ISD, instead of Canutillo ISD. The story has been corrected, we apologize for any confusion.

The effort and dedication the Canutillo School District puts day in and day out, ranks them as the Best Small School District in Texas. Now it will also be recognized with a pay raise for all their employees.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.