EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gator Tank is here to create opportunities for our region’s Community of Philanthropy to accomplish those goals. The opportunity to train, build capital, and expand programs is critical for small and medium-sized nonprofit organizations to grow.

Gator Tank – a partnership between the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and Microsoft – is a social-impact competition in a fast-pitch style to help local nonprofit organizations exercise their skills and gain resources needed to support their missions.

Six eligible nonprofit organizations will be chosen by a review committee and announced on June 30, 2022. The program will run from July 13, 2022 to October 13, 2022.

Applications are being accepted for small and medium-sized nonprofit organizations to participate in Gator Tank. The deadline to apply is June 9, 2022. For information on the requirements to join Gator Tank and to submit an application, go to https://pdnfoundation.org/events/gator-tank.

