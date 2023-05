EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Gateway West, Lee Trevino overpass and Gateway East onto Gateway West turnaround are closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

TxDOT say the El Paso Police Department is at the scene and investigating. A minor backup has been reported.

Drivers are asked to follow the detour.

KTSM is working to bring more details to this story.