EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are asking the community to stay away from the area in the 3300 block of Gateway East near Piedras due to a large arrest operation.

According to EPPD, the Gang Unit is executing felony warrants on an individual believed to be armed and dangerous.

The area is between Piedras Street and Copia Street off the Gateway. EPPD is asking the public to stay away from the area.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.