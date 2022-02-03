EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

That price is eight cents more than from this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso continue paying the most on average at $3.23 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.97 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.41, which is six cents more when compared to this day last week and 98 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“Drivers are likely going to be paying more at the pump as demand for gasoline has been stronger compared to last year and global tensions are driving crude oil prices higher…Drivers can save money on gas by making sure their vehicle is well-maintained, adhering to safe driving habits such as following the speed limit and keeping their tires properly inflated.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline in the U.S. decreased week-to-week by around three percent, which is normal during winter months as fewer people drive.

Officials say that weekly regional fuel supply numbers stayed pretty much the same, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered steady from the week prior.

Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine is contributing to higher crude oil prices, which were closing in on $90 per barrel earlier in the week. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.

Higher oil prices will lead to higher pump prices for drivers. OPEC+ also agreed to keep with gradual oil output increases through March, which may help keep oil from passing the $90 mark, for now.

Overall, drivers in Texas are paying the third lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.65 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

