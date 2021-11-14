Gas prices in Texas reach highest average, up from 7 years ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to AAA, as gas prices continue to rise in El Paso and across Texas, the price to fill up a tank is the highest it has been in seven years.

The average price at a gas pump in El Paso is $3.25 a gallon, 10 cents higher than it was a month ago and approximately a dollar more expensive than one year ago.

As for the state of Texas, the average price per gallon is $3.05, up from $2.92 a month ago. At this time last year, the average price per gallon in Texas was $1.81.

Individuals raise concerns that due to the rise in gas prices, they are having to limit travel and expenditures.

“We have to be limited on where we go and where we commute,” said Sandra Ramirez, a Texas resident. “It’s usually just work and home.”

Gas prices in California are one cent below the state’s highest average, which is $4.67 a gallon.

According to AAA, gas prices nationwide have been on the rise for more than six weeks to high demand and low supply.

