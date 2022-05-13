EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews are on the scene of a hit gas line turned fire on the city’s Northwest side.

Flames broke out shortly after 10 a.m. at the West Towne Marketplace, in a construction site across the street from the Flix Brewhouse.

Units with the El Paso Police Department blocked off access, while EPFD crews worked to contain the blaze.

EPFD officials say there are no injuries, and their crews remain on the scene to control and monitor the fire.

