EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Thursday the arrest of a man after he allegedly assaulted a police officer with his car.
According to EPPD officials, on Monday, March 7 , the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit, SWAT, and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar for Assault on a Peace Officer and multiple criminal warrants.
The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on March 3, when officers saw Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the time, driving a vehicle in the parking lot of a business and exiting his vehicle.
Almanzar was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the below warrants:
- Warrant: Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, $100,000 bond issued by Judge Nunez
- Warrant: Evading Arrest or Detention in a Vehicle, $50,00 bond issued by Judge Nunez
- Warrant: Unauthorized use of Vehicle, $30,000 bond issued by Judge Nunez
- Warrant: Theft of Property >=$750 < $2,500, $5,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy
- Warrant: Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence
- 19 Traffic Warrants
Police add that additional charges for narcotics are pending for Almanzar.
