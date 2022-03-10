EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Thursday the arrest of a man after he allegedly assaulted a police officer with his car.

According to EPPD officials, on Monday, March 7 , the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit, SWAT, and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar for Assault on a Peace Officer and multiple criminal warrants.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on March 3, when officers saw Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the time, driving a vehicle in the parking lot of a business and exiting his vehicle.

The officers, having knowledge of Almanzar’s criminal warrants, surrounded his vehicle and gave orders to Almanzar, Almanzar did not cooperate with officers. Almanzar then entered the vehicle he was driving and drove directly towards an officer causing the officer to take evasive action to avoid being hit. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Almanzar was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the below warrants:

Warrant: Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, $100,000 bond issued by Judge Nunez

Warrant: Evading Arrest or Detention in a Vehicle, $50,00 bond issued by Judge Nunez

Warrant: Unauthorized use of Vehicle, $30,000 bond issued by Judge Nunez

Warrant: Theft of Property >=$750 < $2,500, $5,000 bond issued by Judge Priddy

Warrant: Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence

19 Traffic Warrants

Police add that additional charges for narcotics are pending for Almanzar.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.