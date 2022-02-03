EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and the Chihuahuas announced Thursday that the 2022 regular season will be extended by six games.

The new schedule features three home and three away, with the final home contest scheduled for Sunday, Sep. 25 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, Oklahoma City.

With the additional six games, the Chihuahuas season includes 75 home games of a 150-game schedule. The regular season will conclude with three games at Albuquerque, Sep. 26-28.

Opening Day is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 12 when the Chihuahuas take on Oklahoma City at Southwest University Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Chihuahuas also announced game times for the 2022 regular home season. Most Tuesday through Saturday games will start at 6:35 p.m. The first three and last three Sunday games are at 12:05 p.m. All other Sunday games have a 6:05 p.m. start.

The Chihuahuas will play two mid-week day games on Wednesday, April 27 and Wednesday, May 26, both 11:05 a.m. starts. They close the home season with back-to-back 12:05 p.m. day contests on September 24 & 25.

The Chihuahuas play their ninth home season at Southwest University Park with 11 home games in April. They play 13 home games in May and 12 in June. The lightest of the home schedule comes in July, with nine games followed by August with 14 home contests.

The Chihuahuas close the 2022 home season with the heaviest portion of the home schedule, playing 16 games in September.

The complete 2022 Chihuahuas schedule and home breakdown follows. Promotions will be announced at a later date. All dates, times, and opponents are subject to change without notice.

