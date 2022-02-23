EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with VanTrust Real Estate announced that their crews recently completed Phase I of its 59-acre logistics park in Far East El Paso,

Phase I of the El Paso Logistics Park consists of four buildings, totaling 514,135 square feet, located between Mercantile Avenue and Paseo Del Este Boulevard, bordered on the east by Bill Burnett Drive.

“These three leases are a great example of the industrial demand that El Paso, the world’s largest border community, is experiencing, acting only as the beginning of what is predicted to be a growing market in 2022,” said Josh Meredith, director of development at VanTrust.

“With access to rail lines, two international airports and five international crossings, El Paso gives our Logistics Park the specialized amenities it needs to tap into this upward trend well into the future.”

Since completion, VanTrust has leased over 187,323 square feet of its Logistics Park to three leading companies serving the El Paso/Juarez markets. OLA Logistics, LLC, a cargo and freight company, leased 76,848 square feet in Building Three, 12220 Paseo Del Este Boulevard.

In addition, Building Three now houses Interceramic, Inc., a leading precision-crafted tile manufacturer, at 44,410-square feet. Buckland Global Trade Services, Inc., a customs and global trade logistics company, joins the El Paso Logistics Park in Building Four, located at 12425 Mercantile Avenue.

This industrial lease totals 66,065 square feet, and officials say the remaining 326,812 square feet has strong demand, and 100% occupancy is expected in the coming months.





















































































Photos courtesy VanTrust Real Estate

Tenants of El Paso Logistics Park will be conveniently located within five miles of the Zaragoza Bridge, one of the busiest international points of commercial entry in the country and will have direct access to I-10, the fourth-longest interstate in the nation that extends cross-country from the Pacific Ocean to Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition, the El Paso Logistics Park is within Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) No. 68, providing all industrial residents with tax and duty exemptions on eligible inventory.

