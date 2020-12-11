Gadsden ISD to continue online instruction in January 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gadsden Independent School District students will continue remote learning through January 2021.

The GISD Board of Trustees voted to do so on Thursday, saying it would allow for the review of local health data, which currently shows the El Paso area and neighboring Dona Ana County to be in the red zones. The data will then be reviewed to determine if the district will remain in online instruction or if it can transition to a hybrid model.

“I don’t want to move too soon into anything, but rather continue online instruction. The health and safety of our students and staff and community is so incredibly important,” said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. “But as the situation changes, we have to be ready to pivot when this data changes.”

The Board’s decision was informed by an online survey of parents, students, employees and the community, as well as a District Dashboard of health-related data compiled daily, according to a news release.

GISD Board of Trustees will meet again on Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 to discuss the instructional format the District will use beyond January.

The Board also discussed a proposal that would allow district employees to receive a one-time $100 Remote Work Benefit to compensate for any additional expenses employees may have encountered in working remotely. The Board is expected to vote on this proposal in January.

At the meeting, the Board heard from Santa Teresa High volleyball coach Art Aguirre who completed more than two months of recovery from COVID 19 after he reported the illness Sept. 25. He was released from the hospital Thursday and is planning to return to teaching Monday.

“This is not my voice,” said Aguirre showing the affects of COVID 19 treatment. “I’ve had to learn how to talk and walk. This disease made me so weak. But I’m returning Monday,” said Aguirre.

