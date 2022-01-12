Gadsden ISD shifts 2 schools to remote learning; COVID impacting student, staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, officials with the Gadsden Independent School District announced that two of their campuses – Vado Elementary and Desert Pride Academy – would be moving to remote learning for the rest of the week.

Officials announced the move as COVID cases within both schools were increasing.

According to officials, Vado Elementary had 17 confirmed positive cases which is 4.7% of their enrollment.

Desert Pride Academy had 12 confirmed positive cases which is 6.3% of their enrollment.

Below is the statement from GISD:

Due to a significant increase in COVID positive cases we are planning to shift Vado Elementary and Desert Pride Academy to remote learning for the next two days starting Thursday January 13 and Friday January 14. All students are off for Martin Luther King Holiday and will return on Tuesday January 18, 2022.



At both these campuses staff will provide remote learning from their classrooms.



Our other challenge has been the increased number of staff who are experiencing symptoms. We keep them at home while waiting on testing results which could impact our ability to offer the face-to-face model. Luis villalobos, gadsden isd

