Gadsden ISD shifts 2 schools to remote learning; COVID impacting student, staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, officials with the Gadsden Independent School District announced that two of their campuses – Vado Elementary and Desert Pride Academy – would be moving to remote learning for the rest of the week.
Officials announced the move as COVID cases within both schools were increasing.
According to officials, Vado Elementary had 17 confirmed positive cases which is 4.7% of their enrollment.
Desert Pride Academy had 12 confirmed positive cases which is 6.3% of their enrollment.
Below is the statement from GISD:
