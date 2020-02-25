Gadsden ISD has shut down its internet system due to ransomware

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gadsden Independent School District (GISD) shut down its internet and communication systems, affecting all schools and support service locations, after identifying a virus that may have infected the system yesterday.

According to a news release, the disruption has been connected to a virus or ransomware identified as RYUK.

Last year GISD was hit with similar ransomware that created the same disruption in access to the internet districtwide and caused their e-mail to be reconstructed.

The district has determined that stakeholder data, including HR personnel data, is secure.

The district is currently estimating that the internet and phone communications will not be restored possibly until next week.

The district’s payroll data is scheduled to be submitted on time.

Technology personnel is currently working on sweeping the system and installing software to protect and clean the system, the release said.

