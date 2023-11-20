EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In October of 2023, Gadsden Independent School District partnered with KTSM Channel 9 and KTSM Peak Digital services to help draw awareness to the unique programs available as a Gadsden Independent School District student and aid in teacher recruitment.

While meeting with Mr. Patrick Dempsey, Superintendent, Ms. Rosy Villalobos, Associate Superintendent for Federal Programs, and the leadership staff of GISD, I became aware of the fantastic and unique capabilities, programs, and resources that GISD provides their students.

Among these programs is a specialized marketing and production class with all the abilities of a working marketing agency. I discussed my idea with leadership to allow the students to design and produce GISD’s digital marketing campaign from inception to production and have their work placed on KTSM.com.

To my astonishment, leadership responded with a very confidante, “They can do it!” With leadership approval, I visited the Marketing class led by Ms. Isela Ramos at Gadsden High School and the production class taught by Mr. Stephen Gabaldon at Chaparral High School. I discussed the creation and design of a digital awareness campaign with the following objectives:

· Promote GISD’s Focus, mission, and core values.

· Promote faculty and staff recruitment.

· Promote GISD’s unique programs that set them apart from other school districts.

Photo: Julio Pablos – KTSM

The students were challenged to design and produce the campaign and adhere to the station’s deadlines and district guidelines. The marketing students created the message and designed the graphics. In contrast, the audio-visual students produced four videos, relaying the district’s marketing objectives while delivering those assets to the station before the deadline. This was accomplished during a testing window for the state and the student’s everyday day-to-day responsibilities at home and in the classroom.

The student-led marketing campaign consisted of banner ads, which required graphic design, and banner video ads, which needed location scouting, shooting, casting, and postproduction. This campaign went live on November 16, 2023, on KTSM.com and will also be live on December 14th and 15th, 2023.

In a presentation delivered by the students at Gadsden High School, the students confidently showcased their work while explaining the challenges they had to overcome to meet their objectives and deadlines.

“The biggest challenge was time,” said Adrian Quintero, an audio-visual student at Chaparral High School, as he explained how difficult it was to interpret someone else’s ideas and transfer that to a 15-second video. In attendance was Travis Dempsey, Superintendent of Gadsden Independent School District, who was gleaming with pride as he watched his students truly represent what GISD can accomplish while acknowledging how two separate high schools miles apart can come together and produce a message that personifies what GISD stands for.

With great pride, I acknowledge the students, staff, and leadership of Gadsden Independent School District for being at the forefront of technology, creativity, and, most importantly, dedication in believing in their students and teachers to deliver their marketing campaign.

For more information on GISD’s student programs and job opportunities, please visit the GISD home page at www.gisd.k12.nm.us.