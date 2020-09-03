Furloughed city employee raises ‘temporary’ work concerns

The City said it's trying to help their furloughed employees, but one worker told KTSM if they take a temporary position, they actually risk losing their original job.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some furloughed employees with the City of El Paso are getting the option to fill temporary positions within the City to stay afloat during the pandemic. However, those temporary life-preservers come with a cost for some.



“At least they were able to approve funding our health insurance until the end of our furlough,” While remaining anonymous, an El Paso library employee who was furloughed in May said he received a potential opportunity from the City to be a temporary contact tracer for the City’s Health Department. The furloughed employee said there was a catch.

“I was really looking forward to doing it myself. I was excited about being able to come back to work, do something productive and helpful for the city by helping with COVID relief. Help with contact tracing to try and mitigate the spread of coronavirus. That’s why I was very disappointed when it turned out it would come at the cost of our old jobs,” the employee shared.

He said he later learned that choosing to resign from his old city position to take the temporary one would mean losing benefits and seniority. He also claimed that’s not what he was told at first.



“So I’m not sure why it went from ‘Okay yea you can do this temporary job and it won’t hurt your prospects of going back to your old jobs’ to ‘Oh we’re sorry. We can’t let you take this job without surrendering your old job,'” the employee shared.



KTSM asked the City, and spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said there might have been a miscommunication.

“Staff is working very hard in order to make sure that they’re correcting any confusion if we can to bring them back and if we can’t we’re at least trying to provide some level of benefits and assurances for them in some respect,” Cruz-Acosta shared.



The City said the requirements are outlined in the City’s Civil Service Commission and pension rules.

“Those furloughed employees, even though we offer them an opportunity, they may not take the opportunity because there isn’t the benefit that they would need or hope to get,” Cruz-Acosta said. “So they can continue again if they don’t want to take the contact tracing position, for example, they can look for other positions and if they fit the qualifications, then they can look at that position as another alternative.”

City staff said they hope to bring back these furloughed employees as soon as they can. As we reported, the City is still covering their healthcare.