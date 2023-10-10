EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Funeral services for Edward Trout, a highly decorated veteran who served as a Special Forces Sergeant Major for the U.S. Army and Customs and Border Protection agent will be taking place this week.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at the West Hillcrest Funeral Home, located on 5054 Doniphan Dr.

A procession will depart from the Hillcrest Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, to Fort Bliss National Cemetery where Edward Trout will be laid to rest.

“Trout is survived by his wife Canutillo ISD Trustee Blanca Trout, his children, extended family and a grateful nation.”