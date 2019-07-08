Funeral services set for Texas sheriff’s deputy, Burges grad, killed in crash on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Funeral services for the 2006 Burges High School grad who was killed by a passing car while conducting a traffic stop early last week have been announced.

Deputy Carlos (Smiley) Ramirez, 32, had just celebrated his birthday the day before he was tragically killed while on duty July 2. Ramirez was conducting a traffic stop when a vehicle struck and killed him along I-10 near Boerne, Texas.

According to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Ramirez had been a deputy since December 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army. Deputy Ramirez completed several tours overseas, including Iraq and Djibouti, which he had recently returned from at the time of his death.

Ramirez was born in Juarez and grew up in El Paso, graduating from Burges in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Jessica, son Alex, and daughter Ava.

Funeral services for Deputy Ramirez will be held Thursday, July 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Oak Hills Church located at 19595 I-10 West, San Antonio, Texas.

A graveside service and interment will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:30 a.m. with full military honors.