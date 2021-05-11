Funeral services set for St. Patrick Cathedral priest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Funeral services have been set for the Very Rev. Trinidad Fuentez, who passed away on May 4.

Services for Fuentez, who served as rector of St. Patrick Cathedral in Central El Paso, will be held over three days in both El Paso and his hometown of Pecos.

Services in Pecos include:

Tuesday

Viewing and Rosary: Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church

Public viewing: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Rosary at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Funeral Mass: at 10 a.m. at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a list has been provided to Santa Rosa staff of family attendees. Masks are required. Seats will also be reserved for clergy for both the Rosary and Mass. Any available seats left will be on a first-come first-serve basis. A live stream for both the Rosary and Mass can be viewed at Santa Rosa Hall in Pecos.

Services in El Paso include:

Thursday

Public Viewing from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.at St. Patrick Cathedral

Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Cathedral

Burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery

El Paso services are for immediate family, extended family, clergy. Overflow seating will be held at elementary school gym.

Services will be streamed via the Diocesan Facebook page and the Santa Rosa de Lima Facebook page.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Fuentez died after being placed in hospice care following a stay at a local hospital earlier in the day.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.