EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El paso native, Jacob Isaiah Arellano, was killed over a week ago by a wrong-way driver.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 21 at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic church in the Lower valley followed by the burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Law enforcement from Dallas and El Paso attended the service to show their respects for Jacob.

“Today was about a special man that he was, in such a short time he left such a legacy in our department. He was loved by so many; you don’t see that that often in such a short tenure.” Eddie Garcia, Dallas Police Chief

Over 120 Dallas police officers showed up for Arellano and his family.

“We say that the family is a part of the Dallas pd life forever, we mean that, which is why we’re here.” Eddie Garcia

Jacob graduated from Socorro high school and later attended NMSU. He joined the Dallas Police Department in June of 2019. Victor Perales, a family friend of Arellano says he was a good one.

“He is the icon of the lower valley, he brought pride to everybody, if you can see how many people turned out, he was a good one.” Victor Perales, family friend of Jacob Arellano

Jacob was a loving father, fiancé, son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew.

