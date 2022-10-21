EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El paso native, Jacob Isaiah Arellano, was killed over a week ago by a wrong-way driver.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 21 at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic church in the Lower valley followed by the burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Law enforcement from Dallas and El Paso attended the service to show their respects for Jacob.
Over 120 Dallas police officers showed up for Arellano and his family.
“We say that the family is a part of the Dallas pd life forever, we mean that, which is why we’re here.”Eddie Garcia
Jacob graduated from Socorro high school and later attended NMSU. He joined the Dallas Police Department in June of 2019. Victor Perales, a family friend of Arellano says he was a good one.
Jacob was a loving father, fiancé, son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
- DPS sergeant terminated for response to Uvalde school shooting
- A look at City and County migrant related contracts as migrant numbers decrease significantly
- Your 2022 Weather Fest guide
- Disney’s ‘Encanto’ comes to life at Utah home for Halloween
- #9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 9, 2022