Funeral services for Karen Trujillo to be held privately

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Funeral services for the late Karen Trujillo, who served as the Las Cruces Public Schools superintendent, will be held privately on Saturday.

Police say pandemic related capacity restrictions are what led to the decision to make Saturday’s funeral private. Members of the community looking to pay their respects to Trujillo will be able to so during funeral processions.

The public is asked to pay their respects from a distance along the route between Baca’s Funeral Chapel and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Residents must observe COVID-19 precautions by wearing face masks and social distancing.

Funeral processions are scheduled to leave Baca’s Funeral Chapel at 9:20 a.m. and it will last for 10 minutes as vehicles make their way to the Cathedral. A private rosary and funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The procession will head West on Boutz Road, North on Main Street, East on Idaho Avenue, North on Mesquite Street and East on California Avenue.

Police ask the public to remain on the sidewalk and refrain from blocking private driveways. Law enforcement also says residents should not stand on medians and not interfere with traffic.

The rosary and and funeral mass, which starts at 10:30 a.m., will be streamed live through the Las Cruces Public Schools website.