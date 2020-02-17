Funeral services for Fort Hancock Fire Chief begin Monday

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KTSM) — Funeral services for the Fort Hancock Fire Chief who died when the fire truck he was driving rolled into a ditch last week will begin Monday.

Services for Manuel Galindo Jr., 71, will begin Monday, February 17 with visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Fort Hancock. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18 at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church with interment following at Fort Hancock Cemetery.

