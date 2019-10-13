Funeral services for first-grader killed in front of Roberts Elementary begin Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Funeral services for the 7-year-old who died while walking to school earlier this week will begin Sunday evening.

Visitation for first-grader Alexa Barrera will be held Sunday, October 13 at Sunset Funeral Home located at 480 N. Resler from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

Funeral and burial services will be held Monday, October 14 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home followed by burial at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa.

Barrera and her 14-year-old sister were struck while walking to Oran Roberts Elementary School on Thorn Avenue Wednesday around 8 a.m. in the morning. El Paso Police say the driver of a GMC Yukon made a left turn onto Thorn Avenue from Ridge Street, hitting the girls who were in the crosswalk. Alexa’s sister was injured and taken to an area hospital. Alexa was killed at the scene.

The family set up a GoFundMe account which had an initial goal of raising $7,000. It has already raised $14,850.

“Your donations have helped Alexa’s family tremendously. Her parents have been able to select a beautiful grave marker with a teddy bear holding a butterfly (she loved butterflies), wording that says”In the garden of God” and a heart between the dates. A headstone they would never have been able to afford. They were able to lay her to rest in the cemetery of their choice,” Alexa’s grandmother, Irene Barrera said in a post on the GoFundMe page Saturday.

She went on to thank the community, saying “I cannot convey our gratitude for such an outpouring of love for our Alexa and compassion for our family, please accept our most heartfelt thank you.”