Funeral for former Americas High student killed in motorcycle crash begins Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Funeral services for 20-year-old Jeremy Landavazo, the former Americas High School football player killed in a tragic motorcycle crash last week, begin Monday.

As KTSM previously reported, Landavazo was riding his 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle when he was struck by a driver who failed to yield the right of way when entering the Americas High School Parking lot on October 23.

He was taken to Del Sol Medical Center where he died.

Our hearts are filled with sadness…. One of our Trailblazers has left us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Landavazo family. You will truly be missed. We love you… May you Rest In Peace Jeremy 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4IUvztEY8J — Americas Football (@ahstrailblazers) October 24, 2019

Visitation will be held Monday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a vigil beginning at 7 p.m. at Crestview Funeral Home located at 1462 N. Zaragoza Road. Funeral mass for Landavazo is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church.

Landavazo is survived by his parents and step-parents, a sister, and four brothers.