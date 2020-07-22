Funding available for non-profit service providers to address homelessness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced that there is funding available for local non-profit service providers who can come up with a proposal to establish a permanent community crisis response program for persons experiencing homelessness in the community.

Officials said there are $2,964,248 in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG-CV) funds.

The Community and Human Development Department is releasing a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) and is accepting applications from qualifying non-profit service providers for the ESG-CV Phase II.

Officials said the submitted projects should be geared to support solutions for homelessness, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Applications should also require a partnership between at least two non-profit service providers, a news release said.

Officials said the intent is to encourage collaborative efforts in response to the crisis and enhance the capacity to advance identified goals addressing homelessness.

An orientation for interested applicants will be held virtually on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m.

“This is an effort to protect El Paso community members most vulnerable during this crisis,” said Community and Human Development Director Nicole Ferrini. “By providing shelter to the homeless, our community has been able to contain the spread of this virus and help build a better future for those in the most need. “

Applications and proposals are due August 21, 2020, by 5:00 p.m.

For more information and the complete NOFA, visit https://www.elpasotexas.gov/community-and-human-development.