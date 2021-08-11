Central and Northeast communities invited to propose ideas on how to use grant funds

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is inviting the community to learn about the available funding to help improve low-income neighborhoods through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

The City of El Paso Department of Community and Human Development along with Districts 2 and 4 are inviting the public to an “Idea Workshop” to further inform themselves about this grant.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to propose ideas and neighborhood improvement projects to be considered for CDBG funding in District 2 (Central El Paso) and District 4 (Northeast El Paso).

City staff will be available to listen to the public’s suggestions and answer any questions regarding CDBG. Information about the process and funding opportunities will be shared.

Additionally, the city has set aside $1 million of CDBG for small-scale public facilities improvements. Approximately $500,000 is allocated to District 2 and $500,00 to District 4. Residents can determine which district they reside in by visiting the City’s Interactive Districting Map.

CDBG funds can be used for improvements to recreation centers, senior centers, libraries and other neighborhood facilities; park enhancements; walkability and accessibility improvements; and small-scale green infrastructure.

DISTRICT 2: Virtual ‘Idea Workshop’ Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 | 6 PM Join the meeting online by clicking on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81255267138 Dial-in: +1 346 248 7799 (Houston) Meeting ID: 812 5526 7138



DISTRICT 4: In-Person ‘Idea Workshop’ Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 | 7:30 AM Denny’s Restaurant, 4690 Woodrow Bean Transmountain



Residents are encouraged to fill out the Citizen Request Form (CRF) to recommend public facility improvements needed in District 2 and 4. The CRF is available at the Community Development website, or can be picked up at the City’s One Stop Shop located on 811 Texas Ave.

The deadline to submit a proposed project is 5 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021.

Projects must be located in a CDBG eligible area. For more information, contact the Community and Human Development Department at CDBGFacilities@elpasotexas.gov.

