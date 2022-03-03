EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Months after the devastating flood that destroyed La Union, the town is finally going to see some relief.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced in her press conference Thursday that millions of dollars will be put back into the neighborhood.

Grisham stated that $1.5 million in emergency funding was made available from the state to the county who will use those funds to complete the purchase agreement with those who were greatly affected by the floods.

There is also $3.4 million in the budget Grisham will sign over next week for the Gardiner Damn.

Clarissa Soto is one of the homeowners who’s house was damaged by the floods. Her family ended up homeless because they could not return to their home.

Soto says it is a relief to hear about the funding because of the many years they have experienced flooding and damage and now finally being heard.

However, according to Soto they will need to move out of their home. She says they were able to fix their home as much as they could but are now feeling pushed out. Soto understands that want to finish the project, but the money that has been offered is not enough to find a new home.

“If they would have just given us a little bit more time because the money that they’re offering us is… its very hard to find a home with that amount so its a little bit difficult trying to move so quickly like they want us to.”

Soto does want it known that she is grateful for what the state and the county has given them to help them with the damages.

