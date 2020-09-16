Fund set up to repair St. Patrick’s Cathedral statue, security and renovations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Diocese of El Paso and the Foundation for the Diocese of El Paso has set up a fund to help repair a historic statute at St. Patrick’s Cathedral that was damaged on Tuesday when the church was vandalized.

In a Facebook post, the Diocese said the yet-to-be-named fund will also be used for security and renovations of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

A future announcement to come within the week will include more details about the fund.

To make a donation, call the Foundation of the Diocese of ElPaso at (915) 872-8412 or send to C/O Office of the Foundation for the Diocese of El Paso, 499 St. Matthews St., El Paso, TX, 79907.

Isaiah Cantrell, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning. He is accused of destroying an almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located in the center behind the main altar of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

