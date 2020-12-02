Fund set up to honor Southwest University founder and CEO Yolanda Arriola

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fund has been set up in honor of the founder and CEO of Southwest University who died last week.

The Arriola family has established the Yolanda Arriola Memorial Fund for Children, which will be used to support charities that benefit and improve the lives of children in the El Paso area, according to the family.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Arriola died suddenly on Thanksgiving Day.

Community members remembered Arriola as champion of education for those who could not easily afford it and as a person who lifted up women in the community.

“Yolanda was such a passionate individual and she had such a love for El Paso. She gave of herself constantly,” said Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “There’s not enough words in a dictionary to measure the value that Yolanda brought into this community.

“Yolanda is a leader who sees — she sees more than others, she sees farther than others see and who sees before others do, and she was definitely a doer,” Ramos-Davidson said.

Arriola started Southwest University as a GED program for at-risk students. It has grown to offer dozens of degree programs.

