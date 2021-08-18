Fund established to provide support and resources to La Union community affected by heavy flooding

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A fund has been established at the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico and is accepting donations in order to provide support and necessary resources to the Colonia of La Union.

This was done following the declared state of emergency due to severe flooding in Doña Ana County last week. The Together La Union Fund will support families within La Union, New Mexico who have endured unprecedented circumstances following the heavy flooding.

“I am extremely grateful to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico for setting up a vehicle to get help directly to families in La Union now, our neighbors in southern Doña Ana County who have been hammered by extraordinary rainfall and flooding,” said Lt. Governor Howie Morales. “Some of these families have lost their homes and all they possess; many are struggling there now. I saw the devastation with my own eyes this week. While we are getting help to residents, there are many needs. Please assist if you can.”

The fund was established by local philanthropists in partnership with the New Mexico Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Doña Ana County Office of Emergency Management.

Donations to the Together La Union Fund will be collected by the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico and used to support residents who have lost their homes, possessions and businesses. Funds will be distributed in partnership with the Doña Ana County Office of Emergency Management.

“As an organization, we feel grateful that the communities we serve throughout the region continue to trust us to support families, businesses and nonprofits during times of crisis,” said Terra V. Winter, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico. “We understand that lives and livelihoods were changed during the recent floods and we are moved by the generosity of those who wish to help the families impacted.”

The Community Foundation plans to work in conjunction with the American Red Cross evacuation center in Anthony, New Mexico, in an effort to provide support to families who demonstrate the most need. There will not be any open applications at this time.

To learn more about Together La Union Fund, and to donate, visit www.cfsnm.org or call 575-521-4794. Donations to the fund can be made direct by visiting http://bit.ly/TogetherLaUnion.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.