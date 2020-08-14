Fund established to honor the late Preston Foster

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While Paul Foster and Alejandra De la Vega Foster mourn the loss of their son Preston, the family has established a fund through the El Paso Community Foundation to carry on his legacy.

Preston died Monday night following a rollover accident on a mountain road in Colorado. No other people or vehicles were involved in the accident.

In lieu of flowers, the Foster family asks that donations be made to the El Paso Children’s Museum or La Rodadora Children’s Museum in Ciudad Juárez.

“All who knew Preston were so proud of his recent accomplishments: he had earned his college degree, formed a construction business in Phoenix, Arizona, and was looking forward to his life as a business owner and father to his young daughter,” the Foster family said in a statement provided to KTSM 9 News. “His family and friends know how much these things meant to him. All of us are saddened that his dreams and aspirations were so suddenly cut short.”