EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Full-time educators in the El Paso and Las Cruces areas are eligible for resource grants for the 2022-2023 school year from the El Paso Community Foundation’s The Classroom Fund.

Foundation officials share that grants for $1,000 or less will be available, as The Classroom Fund provides requested classroom materials directly to educators in the El Paso-Las Cruces area.

Grants are available to all full-time, pre-K through 12th grade educators, including teachers, librarians, guidance counselors, school nurses, and coaches who are also teachers. Eligible candidates must spend at least 75% of their time working directly with students.

Requests must be for materials students will use or experience directly.

Grant recipients are required to follow up with a report on the use of materials through photographs, video, or a written letter.

Requests are reviewed by The Classroom Fund Review Committee and are approved based on merit and available funds.

All grantees will be notified by early June.

Foundation officials share that the Classroom Fund was created in 2011 as a special project of the El Paso Community Foundation. They addd that, since that time, over half a million dollars have been awarded to purchase materials and equipment to enhance learning opportunities and engage students in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.

Research estimates that the average teacher spends several hundred dollars of their own money each year to buy items for their students.

Applications are due by May 8, 2022. The application dates have been moved up to accommodate the 2022-2023 school year schedule.

