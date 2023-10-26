EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman sought for endangerment of a child was apprehended by Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit.



On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, Crime Stoppers received a tip about the whereabouts of 34-year-old Jessica Edwards, who was wanted on three counts of abandon/endangerment of a child.



Edwards was featured on the Crime Stoppers Most Wanted on October 20, 2023.

Deputies made contact with Edwards at the 200 block of Zaragoza Rd. and took her into custody without incident. She was later booked into the El Paso County jail with no bond.