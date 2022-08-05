EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local foundation and a gym are joining forces to help ill children here in El Paso this Saturday, August 6.

The founder of the Rushmore Foundation, Bradley Rushmore and his colleague Brandon Wade are active-duty soldiers from Fort Bliss.

Both will be in competition to see how many pull ups each can do when someone drops off toys, clothes, blankets, or even school supplies between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Top View Fitness located at 6410 Airport Road this Saturday.

Rushmore and Wade are both active-duty Fort Bliss soldiers who are on their third charity event.

Although the foundation typically hosts walks for 24 hours like their previous events. The founder wanted to take a different approach by doing pull ups.

Rushmore says the idea for the foundation came about when one day he decided to walk in at El Paso Children’s Hospital and ask how he can help the children in need.

“Children are the future, and everybody likes kids and for the hospital. The kids are going through so much. That is something that we can do to help them out. if we have the chance to help somebody out, why not do it?” Rushmore said.

After spending three years in the Army, Rushmore started the Rushmore Foundation a year and a half ago.

He tells KTSM the past events did not take place at a gym, instead they walked from Alamogordo to El Paso on U.S. 54. As for the second event, they walked from Hatch, New Mexico down to El Paso, which he says was a tough journey.

Rushmore says because his foundation is physical fitness related, he wanted to involve Top View Fitness, and Co-Owner Roberto Godinez.

“If they want to come in and either participate in the event or see what we are all about, you’re more than welcome to. Again it’s for the community, people serving our country and it’s a great cause,” Godinez said.

Although Godinez is not on active duty, he’s worked along with other organizations in El Paso, including the Fort Bliss community, which is part of the reason why he joined the Rushmore Foundation.

If you can not drop off a toy at Top View Fitness you can also donate on the Rushmore Foundation page when you click here.

Also if you would like to donate after Saturday, Godinez and Rushmore will be in contact for future donations, all proceeds will go towards toys, blankets, and clothing.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.