Ft. Bliss requiring masks as CDC lists El Paso County as an area of ‘substantial’ community transmission

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ft. Bliss is now requiring masks be worn on post, whether an individual is vaccinated or not.

According to a Facebook post on it 1st Armored Division page, Ft. Bliss’ Commanding General has updated the Come to Work Safe, Live Safe Order because of a new assessment from the CDC that lists El Paso County as an area of substantial community transmission for COVID-19.

The post also cites a recently published Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Memorandum for the update to the order.

It also clarifies the amendment focuses on the wearing of masks and clarifies guidance for unit formations and visitation of residents on post. It does not impact current guidance for off-post dining, incidental consumption of food or drink, retail shopping, essential activities and essential travel, gatherings and military ceremonies, physical training, and telework.

All Service Members, Federal Employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors must wear masks inside all public and work facilities as well as government vehicles on Ft. Bliss regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings are also required while visiting private residences on Fort Bliss and unvaccinated personnel must wear face coverings and take the appropriate precautionary measures both indoors and outdoors.