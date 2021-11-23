Ft. Bliss re-issues call for help in identifying remains found in Castner Range; US Army CID offering $1K reward for info

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday afternoon, officials with Fort Bliss and the US Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) re-released information and a plea for help regarding human remains found on the post’s former gunnery area Castner Range.

Back in mid-March, partial human remains were found in the Castner Range and Hondo Pass area on Fort Bliss, near the El Paso Border Patrol Station in Northeast El Fort.

The Bliss Provost Marshals Office was notified of the discovery after a citizen walking in the area called aw enforcement. Fort Bliss Criminal Investigation Command (CIC) Agents were sent, in coordination with El Paso medical examiners, to investigate the scene.

Officials say that indications in the area lead them to believe the remains have been there for quite some time, due to their condition.

The remains were discovered above ground and there is no evidence to indicate they had been buried.
The remains were sent to the Armed Forces MedicExaminer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware for identification.

More information will be released as it becomes available.
There is no danger to area residents or the community.

U.S. Army

Fort Bliss officials add that there is no danger to area residents or the community. Although there is one active missing person case at Fort Bliss, initial findings do not indicate the two cases are related.

The remains recovered were described by officials as:

Male | 30 – 40 years old | Hispanic/Latino 5′ 7″-6′ 0″(67-72 inches)

Missing/Deceased since: 2017-2019

Possibly wearing: Black Oakley’s, blue Under Armor jacket, white shirt, blue denim pants, black knee brace,
grey sweatshirt, blue Crunch Fitness bag, white and gray “Wolverine” socks.

Any person having information regarding this incident, should contact teh Fort Bliss CID office at (915) 568-1700 or online.

