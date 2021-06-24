Ft. Bliss celebrates this 4th of July with ‘Pop goes the Fort’ free concert event

El Paso, Texas (KTSM)- Fort Bliss will celebrating their 10th annual “Pop Goes The Fort” free concert this coming 4th of July at Biggs Park.

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will be performing once again to celebrate and the concert in salute of the brave men and women of Fort Bliss and all those who served to protect our country.

The free concert celebrating America’s Independence is on Sunday, July 4, 7:30pm at Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd.

EPSO Assistant Conductor James Welsch

EPSO Assistant Conductor James Welsch will lead the El Paso Symphony in a patriotic and pops concert featuring El Paso born and 2020 “The Voice” contestant, Eli Zamora. In addition, 14 Youth Opera of El Paso singers will lend their voices for this special evening that will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display.

Born in the El Paso, 25-year-old Eli Zamora caught the attention of “The Voice” judge and pop star Kelly Clarkson when he sang a ballad – in Spanish – during blind auditions. Currently residing in Las Vegas, Nevada, 18, Zamora released a Spanish-language album in 2018 and maintains a YouTube channel and various social media platforms featuring both original songs and covers of contemporary hits such as Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” and Whitney Houston’s rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

The concert is open to DOD (Department of Defense) I.D. holders and their guests. For information contact the MWR at (915) 568-3500.

“This is our first full orchestra performance since the pandemic halted our concert season in March 2020. What a wonderful blessing to get to start our 90th anniversary season performing for our troops at Fort Bliss!” said Ruth Ellen Jacobson, Executive Director of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra Association. “James has put together an exciting and varied program mixing traditional patriotic music, contemporary patriotic music, and pop music performed with the Eli Zamora and Youth Opera of El Paso.”

The El Paso Symphony is working with the Fort Bliss, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) to make this event special. The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

