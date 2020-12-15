Frontier Airlines to offer non-stop flights from El Paso to Las Vegas

In this April 23, 2020 photo a Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill lashed out Wednesday, May 6, 2020 against Frontier Airlines over the budget carrier’s move to charge passengers extra to guarantee they will sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Non-stop flights from El Paso International Airport to Las Vegas International Airport will be available from Frontier Airlines starting in March.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced the non-stop flights, slated to begin on March 11, 2021.

The new flights will run two days a week — Thursdays and Sundays — with connections available to destinations nationwide, as well as international connections to Latin America and the Caribbean.

“I am pleased that our airline partners are looking to rebuild service at El Paso International Airport, which speaks to the economic resiliency of our community,” said Sam Rodriguez, director of Aviation with the City of El Paso. “In the midst of the pandemic, we have remained steadfast in executing our strategic plan by continuing our efforts to work with airlines to re-establish air service as we begin to come out of this pandemic.”

For more information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/.

