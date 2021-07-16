Frontera Fellows to host ‘All Bodies’ event Saturday at Memorial Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar’s inaugural Frontera Fellows cohort is hosting an outdoor celebration of bodies this weekend with a social justice bend (literally).

“All Bodies: Yoga in the Park” will take place at 9 am on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Memorial Park.

A yoga class will begin at 9 a.m. sharp and will be led by Brenda Kennedy, a local yoga instructor.

The event is to celebrate local female, male, trans, cis, and nonbinary individuals, and more to underscore local strength, diversity and resiliency.

The Frontera Fellows invite the community to bring a yoga mat, towel, and water to the yoga session. Attendees are asked to enter the park through Copper Street, where the team will be convened under the trees.

The event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $5.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sun City Pride scholarship fund, which gives scholarships to local students.

“Right now, only 26 percent of LGBTQ students in the United States feel as if they have a safe space in the community and we really want to change that,” says Caitlyn Brabo, Frontera Fellow.

The Frontera Fellows are Escobar’s cohort of summer student fellows that’s designed to cultivate the next generation of political activists, organizers, and leaders.

The cohort participates in online seminars and curricula designed from Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), while also training on-the-ground with Escobar’s re-election campaign in El Paso.

To learn more, click here.

