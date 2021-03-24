From Wednesday to ‘Wednes-YAY’: Dunkin’ launches free Donut Wednesdays

Members can enjoy favorite donut flavors like Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Glazed, Boston Kreme, or Double Chocolate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — People may start thinking of Wednesday as the new Friday.

Dunkin’ announced the launch of “Free Donut Wednesdays” to help DD Perks members sprinkle some sweetness into the middle of their week with a free donut.

Free Donut Wednesday FTW🍩🙌



*Every Wednesday DD Perks Members get one free donut with any drink purchase for a limited time. Terms Apply. pic.twitter.com/s5ojqH9I1l — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 24, 2021

DD perks are Dunkin’s membership program that earns 5 points for every $1 spent. Every 200 points gets you a free beverage. Plus, get exclusive bonus-point offers.

Beginning this Wednesday and each Wednesday through April 21, DD Perks members can enjoy one free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Variety of donuts, courtesy of Dunkin’

For the perfect Free Donut Wednesday beverage purchase, Dunkin’ has a new option that’s sure to put a spring in your step.

Dunkin’ launched on Wednesday a new Blueberry Pomegranate-flavored Dunkin’ Refresher, a bright and brilliant combination of iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins for those seeking a moment of a refresh.

Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade Refresher, courtesy of Dunkin’

The Blueberry Pomegranate-flavored Dunkin’ Refresher joins the brand’s current Dunkin’ Refreshers lineup, including Strawberry Dragonfruit-flavored and Peach Passion Fruit-flavored varieties.